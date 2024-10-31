Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.25 and traded as high as C$2.65. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$2.57, with a volume of 316,671 shares trading hands.

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Perseus Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Cormark increased their price target on Perseus Mining from C$2.60 to C$2.70 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Perseus Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.26. The firm has a market cap of C$3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

