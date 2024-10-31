Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,008.52 ($13.08) and traded as high as GBX 1,073 ($13.92). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 1,071.50 ($13.90), with a volume of 1,171,825 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSON shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,050 ($13.62) to GBX 1,052 ($13.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,170 ($15.17) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,101.75 ($14.29).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,042.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,009.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.56. The company has a market cap of £7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2,274.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.31.

In related news, insider Sherry Coutu bought 922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,017 ($13.19) per share, for a total transaction of £9,376.74 ($12,160.21). Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

