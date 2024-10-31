Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 2,979 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Agree Realty by 248.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 44.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 232.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 125.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

ADC stock opened at $75.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day moving average is $66.98. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $77.47.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.61). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $154.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.253 dividend. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 178.24%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

