Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,444 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PG traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.65. 465,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,625,517. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $392.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.50 and a fifty-two week high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,210. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,210. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 389,144 shares of company stock worth $66,184,385. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.