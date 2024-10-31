Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Announces Earnings Results

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.850-3.850 EPS and its FY24 guidance to ~$3.85 EPS.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.67. 1,427,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,876. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $76.22 and a one year high of $106.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

