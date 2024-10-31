Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.

Otis Worldwide has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.7% per year over the last three years. Otis Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Otis Worldwide to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.20. 2,425,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $76.22 and a one year high of $106.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.86.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

