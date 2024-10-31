Orchid Price Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $63.03 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orchid has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

