Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Trading Down 7.1% – Here’s Why

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC)’s share price traded down 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.26 and last traded at $31.38. 61,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 625,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.78.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. National Bank Financial downgraded Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Open Text from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Open Text from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.89.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Open Text had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in Open Text by 102.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 6,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 334,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

