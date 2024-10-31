OMG Network (OMG) Trading Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $32.93 million and $4.58 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00035498 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000463 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.