Oldfather Financial Services LLC Has $7.27 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 2.8% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 319.0% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 8,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWO opened at $285.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.49 and a 1-year high of $293.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.