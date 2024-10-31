Oak Harvest Investment Services Invests $6.75 Million in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 20.9% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 11.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 10.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on PGR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Progressive from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.19.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $1,439,833.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,400.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $10,937,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,475,967. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $1,439,833.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,400.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,843 shares of company stock valued at $18,674,912. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Stock Up 0.6 %
Progressive stock opened at $243.02 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.14 and a fifty-two week high of $260.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $142.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.35.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.91%.
Progressive Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
