O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Sells 612 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up about 5.0% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $10,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.38.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.98. 728,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,416,948. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.14 and a 12 month high of $175.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.62.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.55%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

