O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIBR. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

CIBR stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.29. 93,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,972. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average is $56.76. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $62.94.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0108 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

