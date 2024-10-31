Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 50.50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 50.50 ($0.65), with a volume of 4000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.67).

Northern Bear Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £7.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 55.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Bear

In related news, insider John Davies purchased 8,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £4,962.49 ($6,435.60). 47.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Northern Bear

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Specialist Building Services Activities.

