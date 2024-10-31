Niza Global Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $35,656.46 (NIZA)

Niza Global (NIZA) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Niza Global has a total market capitalization of $35,656.46 and approximately $999,948.66 worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niza Global token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Niza Global has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,309.54 or 1.00297302 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,188.89 or 1.00125194 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Niza Global Profile

Niza Global’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,699,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official website is niza.io. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin.

Niza Global Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,699,999,954 with 7,250,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00015505 USD and is down -8.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $877,653.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niza Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niza Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

