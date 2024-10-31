NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.76. Approximately 38,647,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 56,734,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa America raised shares of NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.60 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.11.

Get NIO alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NIO

NIO Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($2.21). NIO had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 104.61%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 19,774 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 88,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,936 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 61,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.