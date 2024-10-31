Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 1,172 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Nikulski Financial Inc. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 29,435.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,190,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,691,000 after buying an additional 3,179,355 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $119,223,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 173.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,901,000 after acquiring an additional 649,192 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,170.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 572,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,174,000 after purchasing an additional 527,510 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 131.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 743,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,350,000 after purchasing an additional 422,212 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $3.76 on Thursday, reaching $152.12. 182,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,650. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $102.37 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.17. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

