NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Lifted by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 540,965 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $47,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 93,521 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,267,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after buying an additional 60,008 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 46,097 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 21,922 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,412,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $75.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.67. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.