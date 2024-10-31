Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $71.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 65.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NXT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Nextracker from $61.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Nextracker from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nextracker from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

Shares of Nextracker stock opened at $31.97 on Thursday. Nextracker has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.66.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $719.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.71 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nextracker will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 73.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Nextracker by 1,602.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nextracker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

