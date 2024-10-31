Nervos Network Price Tops $0.0124 on Major Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $557.91 million and $24.14 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70,293.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $354.33 or 0.00504073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008612 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.04 or 0.00098213 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.70 or 0.00224348 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00026363 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00021844 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00071877 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,768,559,033 coins and its circulating supply is 45,074,801,311 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

