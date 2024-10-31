Needham & Company LLC Boosts DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target to $180.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on DoorDash from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.09.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $155.25 on Thursday. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $72.65 and a twelve month high of $156.58. The stock has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.21, a P/E/G ratio of 425.82 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.31 and a 200 day moving average of $123.83.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DoorDash will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $7,491,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,274.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,186 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $7,491,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,274.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,710 shares of company stock valued at $53,725,640 over the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 82.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in DoorDash by 340.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 2,108.3% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

