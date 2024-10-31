National Bank Financial Forecasts BBU FY2024 Earnings

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Brookfield Business Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the business services provider will earn $4.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.80. The consensus estimate for Brookfield Business Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ FY2025 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Up 1.5 %

BBU stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.25.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.95). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 40,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.92%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

