Nathaniel Ru Sells 1,263 Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) insider Nathaniel Ru sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $50,532.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,952,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,104,681.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nathaniel Ru also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Nathaniel Ru sold 9,250 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $265,845.00.

Sweetgreen Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE SG opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 2.33. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $184.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.79 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. Sweetgreen’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SG. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sweetgreen in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sweetgreen



Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

