MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.18 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.65%. MYR Group’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share.

MYR Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:MYRG traded up $13.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.90. The company had a trading volume of 196,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,309. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.97. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $181.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MYRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of MYR Group from $182.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MYR Group from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MYR Group from $172.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Featured Stories

