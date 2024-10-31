Mutual Advisors LLC Has $5.41 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $239.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.24 and its 200-day moving average is $225.69. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $176.18 and a 12-month high of $242.93.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.