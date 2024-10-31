Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,167,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $101.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

