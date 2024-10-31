Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 1,871 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 113.0% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $113.24 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $94.73 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.06.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

