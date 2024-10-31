MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Announces Earnings Results

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44), Briefing.com reports. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. The firm had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($8.98) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 0.9 %

MSTR traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $249.45. 14,470,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,547,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.14 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $267.89.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.50.

In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,518. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,518. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,152. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,838 shares of company stock worth $13,950,265 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

