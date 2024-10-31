Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Short Interest Update

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,237,300 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the September 30th total of 976,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,124.3 days.

Metro Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MTRAF traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $60.32. 203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,443. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.75. Metro has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $63.93.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

