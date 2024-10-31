Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Short Interest Update

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,237,300 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the September 30th total of 976,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,124.3 days.
Metro Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MTRAF traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $60.32. 203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,443. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.75. Metro has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $63.93.
Metro Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Metro
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.