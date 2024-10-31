Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $8.02 million and approximately $88,368.83 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,728,376 coins and its circulating supply is 31,474,650 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

