Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.42 and last traded at $15.80. Approximately 201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Meritage Hospitality Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.64 million, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.06.

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Meritage Hospitality Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $172.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

