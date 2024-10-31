Meitav Investment House Ltd. Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,380 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $20,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $1,759,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Boeing by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,669 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Boeing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,405 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.42.

Boeing Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $152.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.45 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.24. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $146.02 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

