Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 12,123 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,123 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 56.3% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 40.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $71.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $222.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.64. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $87.68.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

