Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 12,013 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lessened its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,013 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of KBWB opened at $63.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $63.91.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.