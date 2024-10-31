Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 103,353 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,353 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter worth $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 17.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 9.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $396.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $32.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $108.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 15.65%. Analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PERI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Perion Network Profile

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

