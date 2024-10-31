Meitav Investment House Ltd. Purchases 154,826 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 39.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 542,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,826 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.6% of Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $97,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390,083 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after buying an additional 6,352,369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,600,000 after buying an additional 2,328,560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,150.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,213,000 after buying an additional 1,990,537 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 174.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,415,000 after buying an additional 1,488,000 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $177.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.90 and a 200 day moving average of $169.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $134.50 and a 12-month high of $182.22.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
