Meitav Investment House Ltd. Makes New Investment in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 72,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 524.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 59,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 12,963 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

COPX opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.03. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $52.90.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

