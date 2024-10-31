Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 233 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 566.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,833,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $851,314,000 after buying an additional 1,558,538 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at $420,720,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 47,830.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 936,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,377,000 after buying an additional 934,123 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 91.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 968,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,648,000 after buying an additional 463,096 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at $210,480,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,996. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $452.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $473.15 and a 200-day moving average of $451.70. The company has a market cap of $216.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a one year low of $376.70 and a one year high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

