Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys 574 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on VLO. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.29.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $128.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $119.88 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.31 and a 200-day moving average of $148.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.