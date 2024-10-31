Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 245,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 2.1% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $121,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,554,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $4.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $518.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,565. The company has a market cap of $478.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $494.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.27. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $373.11 and a 52-week high of $527.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $570.00 to $593.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $591.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,363,085.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,363,085.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.