MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.290-1.290 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3 billion-$3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.3 billion. MasTec also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.750-3.750 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MasTec from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on MasTec from $129.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

MTZ stock traded up $2.90 on Thursday, reaching $122.90. 1,453,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,218. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.26. MasTec has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $130.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -867.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. MasTec had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. MasTec’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $104,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,140,916.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $348,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,592.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $104,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,402 shares in the company, valued at $28,140,916.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,800 shares of company stock worth $2,978,212 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

