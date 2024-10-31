Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.50), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.94 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 1.2 %
MLM stock traded down $7.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $597.41. The company had a trading volume of 249,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,756. The company has a 50 day moving average of $539.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $556.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $404.93 and a 1 year high of $626.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.91.
Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 9.60%.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
