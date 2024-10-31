Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Issues Earnings Results

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTW traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.30. 515,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,470. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $330.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTW shares. StockNews.com lowered Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.30 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.