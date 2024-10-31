Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Issues Earnings Results

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.
Manitowoc Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MTW traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.30. 515,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,470. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $330.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on MTW shares. StockNews.com lowered Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.30 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.
Manitowoc Company Profile
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
Featured Articles
