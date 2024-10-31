Maiar DEX Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $12.93 million and approximately $183,227.09 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00006801 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,697.21 or 0.99967724 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00006748 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006111 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00058681 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000295 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $176,282.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

