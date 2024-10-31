LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Tops $0.0381 on Major Exchanges

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last seven days, LooksRare has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. LooksRare has a total market cap of $38.12 million and $1.69 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for about $0.0381 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LooksRare

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

