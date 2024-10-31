Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Director William Henderson Cameron Acquires 1,000 Shares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) Director William Henderson Cameron acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.76 per share, with a total value of $39,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 202,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,147.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.71. 224,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.60. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $50.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.61.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $241.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 6.03%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LOB

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,273,000 after purchasing an additional 27,086 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,560,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,701,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,402,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,169,000 after acquiring an additional 48,018 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,628,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,501,000. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.