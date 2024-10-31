Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Linde stock traded down $13.40 on Thursday, reaching $460.00. 1,025,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,008. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $376.70 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $473.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.70.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,996. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

