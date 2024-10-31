Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Issues Earnings Results

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter.

Shares of LBTYK stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $20.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,095. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.13. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $22.14.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 151.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,684,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,823 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Liberty Global by 85.4% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,511,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,711 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 18.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,930,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,303,000 after purchasing an additional 447,135 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 0.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,499,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,612,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,025,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,728,000 after purchasing an additional 71,350 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

