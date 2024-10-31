Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Short Interest Update

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the September 30th total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEVI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of LEVI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.09. 2,759,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,240. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 229,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,520. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $79,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,508.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,520. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,083.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,923,206 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $37,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,107 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,070.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,431,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,574 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6,794.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,244,873 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $24,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,818 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,274,326 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $82,409,000 after acquiring an additional 756,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $10,817,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

