Leerink Partnrs Expects Increased Earnings for Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inari Medical in a report released on Monday, October 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inari Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Inari Medical’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $145.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.96 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 10.42%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NARI. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair began coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.89.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NARI opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.00. Inari Medical has a fifty-two week low of $36.73 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $239,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,619,004. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 3,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $135,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,105,348. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $239,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,619,004. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,000 shares of company stock worth $4,009,340 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Inari Medical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 164.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 83.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 30.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 39.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Featured Articles

